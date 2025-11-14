Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jessi Ngatikaura reveals ‘emotional affair’ with Marciano Brunette amid cheating rumors

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura recently made headlines after rumors of cheating on her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, surfaced. While sitting down for a conversation with People Magazine, the reality TV star admitted to having an affair while accusing her husband of emotional abuse. Ngatikaura and her husband have been married since 2020 and share two kids. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jessi Ngatikaura spilled the beans on her marriage to Jordan Ngatikaura amid cheating allegations.(Instagram/@_justjessiiii)

According to People, the mother of two had an “emotional affair” with Marciano Brunette, of Vanderpump Villa, while still married to Ngatikaura.

Jessi Ngatikaura’s confessions

In a conversation with People, the reality TV star shared that she and Jordan had both made mistakes in their marriage. "Mine being the affair and his being the emotional abuse, but I think it takes two to tango,” said the influencer. The 33-year-old further shared that the dynamics between her and her husband became toxic, which made her get involved with another man.

The TV star continued, "But I do take full ownership for that and accountability that I shouldn't have done it. I wish I never had, and I hope Jordan feels the same about how he treated me for a while. But yes, it took both of us to get there. I think having it come out publicly was a good wake-up call for us because it got us help."

Previously in a statement, Jordan did not deny his wife’s allegations and took full responsibility for his wrongdoings. He also added that he has been attending therapy sessions and is completely focused on healing. Apart from his two kids with Jessi, Jordan is also a father to a 13-year-old daughter, Peyton, from a past relationship.

Have Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura reconciled?

Following the cheating accusations, Jessi revealed that she and Ngatikaura got back together. The social media star shared with E! News earlier, "We are back together." She added, "Relationships are not perfect. I think a situation like ours is going to take time. It's not going to be something that's just amazing overnight."

Jessi and Jordan have been together since 2019. Starting out as friends initially, the two began dating, and a year later, they tied the knot in October.

FAQs

Q1. For how long have Jordan and Jessi Ngatikaura been married?

Ans. Jessi Ngatikaura and her husband have been married since 2020.

Q2. How many kids do Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura have?

Ans. Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura share two kids.

Q3. Did Jessi Ngatikaura cheat on her husband?

Ans. Jessi Ngatikaura confessed she had an “emotional affair” with Marciano Brunette.