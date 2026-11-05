Omnissa expands sovereign AI security push as enterprises confront agentic threats

At a time when cybersecurity and particularly the artificial intelligence (AI) driven paradigm of threats and defence are in the spotlight, Omnissa, a platform company for securing agentic endpoints, has announced the expansion of their Omnissa Sovereign Solution (OSS) to six new markets in Europe and Asia. OSS is already available in India. With OSS, Omnissa hopes to answer enterprises’ questions about greater control and governance of their AI stack. Omnissa believes that while traditional security models were built around people, agentic AI requires a different approach. (Official photo)

“AI needs a safe place to run. The endpoint is the last mile of enterprise AI security, where agents interact with applications, data and systems, and where intelligence becomes action. Our platform is designed to create a sovereign, secure environment that helps protect the agents working on your behalf and defend against agents that may be working against you,” said Amit Singh, CEO of Omnissa, at the announcement of the OSS expansion at the company’s Omnissa ONE EMEA keynote in Amsterdam.

An endpoint generally refers to either a physical device that connects to a computer network or a specific digital location where an API (or application programming interface; a set of rules and definitions that allows different software applications to communicate and exchange data with each other) receives requests

OSS is now available in eight markets across Europe and Asia, including Austria, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, South Korea and India, with seven additional markets expected in the coming months, including France, Norway, Poland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Thailand. As a fully managed service, OSS is designed for an organisation’s IT departments to manage AI resources including large language models, training data, AI agents, customer data, service operations, and more, within that enterprise’ jurisdiction.

There are four key pillars that define the OSS structure: Customer data is held on local infrastructure, service operations, technical support, and customer contract, all within the organisation’s jurisdiction.

Singh explains that while traditional security models were built around people, agentic AI requires a different approach to endpoint security. “An agent can start a task with legitimate access and still behave in ways you didn’t expect. It can change course while doing the work. It can move at machine speed. And one employee’s device could eventually have multiple agents operating with access to the same applications, data, and systems that the person uses every day,” he says.

Omnissa says they have seen significant traction in government, defence, financial services, and critical infrastructure spaces, and OSS now supports Windows Server management and security. The company confirms that Windows Server management reached general availability in Workspace ONE UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) solution in May, and it’s now available on OSS.

Alongside, OSS is bringing capabilities that will allow organisations to deploy AI on the edge, with safety guardrails. For organisations, the advantages include the ability to manage AI resources, including Large language models (LLMs), skills, agents, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors. “Bring your own model, pull one from a repository, or upload a file, then configure, deploy, and govern it from the same console your IT team already uses to manage and secure endpoints,” explains the company, confirming this feature will be available as a beta version in early 2027.