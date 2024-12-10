Won’t do anything that will harm the environment & surroundings of Vetal Tekdi: ARAI Director

Director of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Reji Mathai, on Tuesday spoke about the expansion plans of the association’s Kothrud campus on Vetal Tekdi amid opposition from some citizens and environmentalists. Mathai made it clear that they will not violate environmental norms, and assured that they will not do anything that harms the environment and surroundings of Vetal Tekdi. While the organisation had earlier sought a total 20 hectares of land on Vetal Tekdi for the expansion. (HT PHOTO)

“We don’t want to do anything that would harm the environment and surroundings here,” Mathai said.

“We are acquiring land in other places to expand our work while this place will also grow, and we will be planning that systematically. What we need for expansion is bigger tracks, testing facilities for future technology, and on an immediate basis, we are looking for electric vehicle-related testing facilities,” Mathai said.

Earlier this year, the state forest department had expressed concern over ARAI’s expansion plans on Vetal Tekdi. In 2008, ARAI had got the central government’s approval for expansion, subject to specific conditions. Among the plans proposed is a new approach road from Paud Phata to the top of Vetal Tekdi. While the organisation had earlier sought a total 20 hectares of land on Vetal Tekdi for the expansion.

Among the citizens’ groups that have opposed the proposed expansion, the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) has written to various government officials against the project. VTBKS member Sushma Date said, “The hill is an irreplaceable natural heritage of Pune. While ARAI’s work is important, it can be shifted to an alternative location.”