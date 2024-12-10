Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Won’t do anything that will harm the environment & surroundings of Vetal Tekdi: ARAI Director

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 11, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Mathai made it clear that they will not violate environmental norms, and assured that they will not do anything that harms the environment and surroundings of Vetal Tekdi

Director of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Reji Mathai, on Tuesday spoke about the expansion plans of the association’s Kothrud campus on Vetal Tekdi amid opposition from some citizens and environmentalists. Mathai made it clear that they will not violate environmental norms, and assured that they will not do anything that harms the environment and surroundings of Vetal Tekdi.

While the organisation had earlier sought a total 20 hectares of land on Vetal Tekdi for the expansion. (HT PHOTO)
While the organisation had earlier sought a total 20 hectares of land on Vetal Tekdi for the expansion. (HT PHOTO)

“We don’t want to do anything that would harm the environment and surroundings here,” Mathai said.

“We are acquiring land in other places to expand our work while this place will also grow, and we will be planning that systematically. What we need for expansion is bigger tracks, testing facilities for future technology, and on an immediate basis, we are looking for electric vehicle-related testing facilities,” Mathai said.

Earlier this year, the state forest department had expressed concern over ARAI’s expansion plans on Vetal Tekdi. In 2008, ARAI had got the central government’s approval for expansion, subject to specific conditions. Among the plans proposed is a new approach road from Paud Phata to the top of Vetal Tekdi. While the organisation had earlier sought a total 20 hectares of land on Vetal Tekdi for the expansion.

Among the citizens’ groups that have opposed the proposed expansion, the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) has written to various government officials against the project. VTBKS member Sushma Date said, “The hill is an irreplaceable natural heritage of Pune. While ARAI’s work is important, it can be shifted to an alternative location.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On