PUNE: The government of Maharashtra has declared the Ganesh festival as a state festival and efforts should be collectively made to take it to the global stage, cultural affairs minister advocate Ashish Shelar said. He was speaking at a review meeting held at the district collector’s office to discuss preparations for this year’s Ganesh festival. Work collectively to take Ganesh festival to global stage: Ashish Shelar

Shelar further said, “This year’s Ganesh festival will highlight important themes such as episodes from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Operation Sindoor, promotion of Swadeshi (indigenous) products, awareness about Maharashtra’s 12 forts listed as UNESCO world heritage sites, and environmental protection. Ganesh mandals (festival committees) will be encouraged to create awareness about these issues through their decorations and activities. While prominent Ganesh mandals should provide live telecasts of their festivities so that devotees can enjoy darshan from their homes.”

This year, permission has been granted to use loudspeakers till midnight for seven days, with district collectors authorised to take decisions after discussions with Ganesh mandals and people’s representatives. Shelar directed that cultural events such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police band shows; dog shows; and student participation from schools, colleges, and social organisations should be part of the celebrations. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Ganesh mandals. Shelar also informed that devotional groups will be provided free material for aarti performances, and a dedicated website for the same will be launched on Thursday.

The festival emblem for this year was also unveiled during the meeting. Government establishments, heritage sites, and important city squares will be decorated with lighting and the emblem. On immersion day, drone shows will be organised along immersion procession routes, and social awareness messages will be displayed on advertising billboards. Shelar suggested encouraging foreign students, citizens, and embassy officials to participate in the festivities to impart an international appeal to the festival. He emphasised that the local administration must remain alert based on rainfall forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Highlighting the festival’s cultural and social dimensions, Shelar said, “Ganeshotsav should be an occasion of honour for all, fostering social harmony by bringing together people from diverse communities and organisations.” The minister directed that essay competitions, art exhibitions, lecture series, and cultural contests should be organised at the district and taluka levels. To promote Marathi culture and artists, a Marathi theatre festival will also be arranged. Shelar stressed the need for wide publicity and outreach through social media platforms.

Shelar urged Ganesh mandals to create awareness about Operation Sindoor, India’s demonstration of strength before the world, and promote the use of indigenous products. He appealed to mandals to honour freedom fighters and display informative panels about their contributions. The minister emphasised the importance of coordination between Ganesh mandals and the administration to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a peaceful yet vibrant manner.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Siddharth Shirole and Hemant Rasane; Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar; Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram; district collector Jitendra Dudi; Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil; and district superintendent of police Sandeep Gill; along with senior officials from various departments. During the meeting, Shirole and Rasane put forward their suggestions regarding the organisation of the festival while senior officials briefed on the preparations, facilities, and administrative arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of this year’s Ganesh festival.