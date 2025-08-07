Work on 1,685 crore multi-modal logistics hub gains momentum in Pune

The much-anticipated multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) near Pune is steadily progressing, with pre-feasibility studies completed and the bidding process now underway. The ₹1,684.77-crore logistics hub is set to transform Pune’s freight and cargo landscape by integrating road, rail, and air transport options. The project, a joint venture under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, involves key stakeholders: National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Located near Talegaon, the logistics park will cover 334.96 acres and will be strategically connected to the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, NH-548D (leading towards Hyderabad), and the railway lines linking Mumbai and Bengaluru. The park will also be within proximity to Pune’s upcoming international airport, as well as major industrial hubs in Chakan and the Talegaon MIDC area.

Once operational, the MMLP will offer a wide range of services, including freight aggregation, warehousing, cargo processing, and value-added services such as customs clearance. Officials say that the facility will significantly reduce logistics costs, enhance regional connectivity, and contribute to environmental sustainability by shifting cargo from road-only routes to multi-modal transport options, thus lowering carbon emissions.

Nitin Wankhede, chief engineer at MIDC, emphasised the importance of the project: “MIDC will provide the land and necessary infrastructure for the park. This logistics park will be a vital node in India’s national freight corridor.”