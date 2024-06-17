Work on PCMC-Nigdi metro extension route to halt for Palkhi procession

After the Lok Sabha election code of conduct was lifted, Pune Metro started the work of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi metro extension route. Pune Metro completed the tendering process of three metro stations on this route while the model code of conduct was operational. It has now started soil testing work on this route. (HT FILE)

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Pune Metro, said, “We have started soil testing work and utility identification work on PCMC to Nigdi extended metro route. Meanwhile, we received a letter from the PCMC administration to halt the work for the Palkhi procession. We will stop work from June 25 to July 1.”

“We are also going to start the foundation work and it is not going to create any obstacle to the Palkhi procession,” Gadgil said.

PCMC to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) metro extension route received approval from the central government on December 10, 2023. Covering a total length of 4.519 km, the estimated cost of this extension is ₹910.18 crore. The tender specifically focuses on the viaduct work for this route, and the Maha-Metro intends to complete the entire extended route within three years and three months. Pune Metro completed the tendering process of three metro stations on this route while the model code of conduct was operational. It has now started soil testing work on this route.

Maha-Metro intends to complete construction of the extended route within 130 weeks of receiving the approval letter. The route will have four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk, all places to improve connectivity. The distances between the four stations are: 1.463 km between PCMC and Chinchwad; 1.651 km between Chinchwad and Akurdi; 1.062 km between Akurdi and Nigdi; and 975 metres between Nigdi and Bhakti Shakti Chowk.