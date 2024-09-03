Worker crushed to death while cleaning machine 

A 20-year-old worker was crushed to death in a foam mixer machine while cleaning the machine at a private company near Wadki Nala in Pune city. The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Asrad Ansari (20) from Jharkhand. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Sunday at around 10 am at Snooze Hub Comfort and Sleep Redefined company.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Asrad Ansari (20) from Jharkhand, and his associate Kailash Bharat Kol (21) was injured in this incident. Police booked Amit Durve (25) from Jharkhand, who was operating the machines.

The mixer was used to grind raw cotton to make foam mattresses. The incident took place when two young men were cleaning a foam mixer machine, and the machine was accidentally started by the operator.

Vishnu Deshmukh, PSI said, “Ansari was inside the mixer hence he was unable to get out of it and died. We have booked the machine operator in this case.’’ A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station on Monday against the machine operator under BNS sections 106(1), 125, and 125(c).