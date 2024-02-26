Workers’ union bandh disrupts veggie supply at Market Yard

Several worker unions at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Market observed a bandh on Monday demanding strict implementation of the Mathadi Act and withdrawal of the 2018 Centralisation of Market Committee - Constitution of National Standard Market Committee Bill. The one-day strike led to shortage of vegetable supply at the wholesale market. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

The one-day strike led to shortage of vegetable supply at the wholesale market.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Worker unions across the state observed bandh on Monday. No goods truck entered the premises of most of the market committees. Farmers of Pune division did not send agricultural goods for sale,” said Santhosh Nangre, president, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Workers union.

“The Mathadi Bill has been introduced to repeal the Mathadi Act. The relevant bill should be withdrawn is our major demand. Workers’ children should be given priority in employment in Mathadi Mandal,” reads the statement released by the trade unions.