World Heritage Day: Shaniwar Wada gets toilets for visitors

According to visitors, there is a bad stench of urine when they pass the Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja
New toilet built inside Shaniwar Wada premises. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByPrachi Bari

PUNE The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is providing public amenities at heritage sites, which are of utmost importance for any visitor.

In Pune, the ASI has taken up the conservation and restoration work of Shaniwar Wada and has constructed public toilets in its premises. A senior ASI official said, “The visitors requested basic amenities and constructing a public toilet was important.”

Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. According to visitors, there is a bad stench of urine when they pass the Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. Some visitors are seen urinating around the corners of these gates. Thus, it was necessary to have a public toilet. Considering this, the ASI has installed a modern public toilet.

Built in 1746, the Shaniwar Wada is one of the most iconic heritage structures of the city and witnesses 800 visitors daily, and many more on weekends. In November 2021,

After a thorough examination by Ex-mayor Mukta Tilak and a local historian, it was found that the facade and the Delhi Darwaza were in bad state.

According to the senior ASI official, the conservation work on the outer wall and its facade has begun. “We are working on conserving the facade to its old glory, but it will take time and is a continuous process,” the official said.

