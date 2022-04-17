World Heritage Day: Shaniwar Wada gets toilets for visitors
PUNE The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is providing public amenities at heritage sites, which are of utmost importance for any visitor.
In Pune, the ASI has taken up the conservation and restoration work of Shaniwar Wada and has constructed public toilets in its premises. A senior ASI official said, “The visitors requested basic amenities and constructing a public toilet was important.”
Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. According to visitors, there is a bad stench of urine when they pass the Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. Some visitors are seen urinating around the corners of these gates. Thus, it was necessary to have a public toilet. Considering this, the ASI has installed a modern public toilet.
Built in 1746, the Shaniwar Wada is one of the most iconic heritage structures of the city and witnesses 800 visitors daily, and many more on weekends. In November 2021,
After a thorough examination by Ex-mayor Mukta Tilak and a local historian, it was found that the facade and the Delhi Darwaza were in bad state.
According to the senior ASI official, the conservation work on the outer wall and its facade has begun. “We are working on conserving the facade to its old glory, but it will take time and is a continuous process,” the official said.
-
ISRO scientists: Fallen objects parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
-
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
-
Petrol, CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers Delhi to go on strike tomorrow
Commuters in Delhi are likely to face problems as several unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday demanding a hike in fare rates and a cut in CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a panel to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
-
Stepfather tortures, kills 3-year-old daughter in Pune
PUNE The Bharati Vidypeeth police on Sunday arrested a stepfather for torturing three-year-old daughter for three days and then killing her by banging her head to a wall. The incident took place at Srikrishna Apartments Building in Ambegaon Budruk . The 24-year-old mother filed an FIR. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Uttam Patil (33). Patil tortured the daughter for three days before brutally killing her.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Ansar and Aslam sent to 1-day police custody
Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were on Sunday sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi's Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics