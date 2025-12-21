World today resembles coalition politics; India must stay nimble: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the global political order now resembles coalition politics, marked by shifting alignments and fluid partnerships, and stressed that India must pursue its interests with flexibility and pragmatism. The Pune Literature Festival was organised on the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival. (HT)

Speaking in conversation with National Book Trust director Yuvraj Malik on ‘Diplomacy to Discourse’ at the Pune Literature Festival, Jaishankar said no single power or grouping dominates the international system today.

“In our country, there was an era of coalition politics. The world today is like coalition politics. There is no majority of anyone,” he said. “Constantly, combinations are formed, deals are struck — somebody is up, somebody is down. This is a multipolar world with multiple partners.”

Jaishankar said India’s approach in such a scenario must be guided by national interest. “Sometimes you are with one country on one issue and with another on a different issue. The principle is simple — what helps my country,” he said, adding that diplomacy today demands nimbleness and issue-based partnerships.

The Pune Literature Festival was organised on the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival.

Earlier in the day, addressing the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Jaishankar said changes in the international order have made talent a key source of national influence, alongside economic strength.

He said the global economic and political hierarchy is undergoing a visible shift, with power now spread across multiple centres rather than concentrated in a few countries. “No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues anymore,” he said, adding that India is now viewed “more positively and more seriously” on the world stage.

According to the minister, this shift in perception stems from the strengthening of India’s national brand and the growing credibility of Indians across sectors. He said Indians are increasingly recognised globally as disciplined professionals with strong technological skills and a family-oriented social outlook.

Referring to feedback from overseas engagements, Jaishankar said India’s diaspora is often spoken of with admiration. Improvements in the ease of doing business and living within the country, he added, are also helping to dismantle long-standing stereotypes.

He said the transformation is reflected in tangible indicators such as the expansion of global capability centres in India, rising international demand for Indian skills, and the success of Indians abroad. “India today is perhaps defined more than anything else by its talent and skills,” he said.

Addressing the manufacturing-versus-services debate, Jaishankar said the two sectors are interlinked. A large economy, he argued, must build a strong manufacturing base to keep pace with technology and foster an industrial work culture, which in turn strengthens services.

As incomes rise, India will need a wider range of professionals, including teachers, researchers, artists and sportspersons, alongside engineers and technologists, he said, noting that higher education capacity has expanded significantly over the past decade but needs further improvement.

“The cumulative effect of these developments is a significant change in the global economic and political pecking order,” he said.