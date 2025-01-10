Wrong-side driving, haphazard parking and narrow Undri-Handewadi Road upsets residents

Pune: Narrow road, wrong-side driving, haphazard parking and encroachment have led to an increase in accidents on Undri main road, residents said. They claim that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police department have failed to act on their repeated complaints. Narrow road, wrong-side driving, haphazard parking and encroachment have led to an increase in accidents on Undri main road, residents said. (HT)

The death of a 34-year-old dentist after a truck knocked her down near a furniture showroom in Kanadenagar on Undri Chowk-Saswad Road on Wednesday is the latest among mishaps that have take place on the busy stretch.

According to a local citizens’ forum, over 20 accidents involving heavy vehicles have occurred on the Undri main road in the past six months.

A spot visit to Undri Chowk revealed vehicles, including trucks, tempos, dumpers, water tankers and cars, driving on the wrong side of the road, posing serious threat to commuters. Haphazard parking on both sides of the narrow stretch has reduced the road’s width, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through. Moreover, hawkers and other encroachers selling wares on the road have aggravated traffic congestion.

Sunil Koloti, director, Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents’ Forum, said, “The traffic police are often absent, and when present, they fail to take adequate action against wrong-side drivers and parking violators. We have lost count of the number of accidents that have occurred on the stretch. We urge the authorities to take immediate action to address the issue and ensure our safety. While PMC has promised to widen the road and improve traffic management, no concrete steps have been taken yet.”

Undri resident Sunil Aiyer, “The absence of fear of law and an inherent disposition to being undisciplined is prevalent among most citizens. Our role models, be it leaders or heroes from politics, entertainment or society have time and again shown scant respect for the laws of the land thereby wrongly influencing the masses. We tend to put blame on law enforcement agencies who are hard pressed at most times and a miniscule minority as compared to the rising population for the wrongs that happen. The onus on each one of us, be it pedestrian or two, three or four-wheeler driver on roads is to be law abiding, drive within speed limits, have a valid licence and be off the road if under any form of intoxication. The police and administration ought to be strict about punishing the wrongdoer and ensuring justice to the affected.”

“We will take immediate action to address the concerns of residents. We will work with PMC to widen the road, improve traffic management, and increase police presence in the area, besides taking action against violators. Citizen participation is crucial for the success of our initiative to make Undri-Handewadi Road safe for commuters and area residents,” said Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa Traffic Division.

However, residents remain sceptical, citing the authorities’ past inaction.