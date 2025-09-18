Yatri Sewa Diwas celebrated at Pune airport

Pune: Various cultural events marked the Yatri Sewa Diwas observed at the Pune International Airport on Wednesday. Various cultural events marked the Yatri Sewa Diwas observed at the Pune International Airport on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the celebrations commenced with the traditional welcoming of passengers with tika (vermillion) on the forehead and rose buds, besides briefing on the significance of the day. Regional folk art forms, including Ganesh Vandana, Koli Geet, Waghya Murali, Jogava, and Varkari Nrutya, were performed at the terminal.

Minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, along with airport staff and passengers, planted saplings.

Painting competitions were conducted for toddlers.

“A blood donation drive in collaboration with the Red Cross Society recorded 32 voluntary donors, while a free health check-up camp benefited 142 passengers. Eye check-ups were arranged for 89 drivers,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.