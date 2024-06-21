 YCMH docs save preterm baby, overcome multiple health challenges  - Hindustan Times
YCMH docs save preterm baby, overcome multiple health challenges 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 22, 2024 05:26 AM IST

YCMH NICU team saves life of preterm baby boy born in an autorickshaw, facing severe health challenges. Baby overcomes NEC, hernia with critical surgery.

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) saved the life of a two-month-old preterm baby boy who faced severe health challenges, officials said.  

The gestational age of the mother was 28 weeks, which under normal circumstances is between 37-40 weeks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A 21-year-old woman from Bhosari, suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) conceived twins. On her way to New Bhosari Hospital on 18 April she delivered twins—a female baby girl weighing 900 grams and a male baby boy weighing 810 grams in an autorickshaw.  

The gestational age of the mother was 28 weeks, which under normal circumstances is between 37-40 weeks. Tragically, the baby girl succumbed to severe respiratory distress syndrome despite receiving surfactant treatment.  

The baby boy developed complications and was put on CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) support. The infant further developed necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) on his fourth day of life. This condition manifested with bloody aspirates and a significant decline in platelet counts, necessitating three fresh frozen plasma (FFP) transfusions over the next five days.  

Complications continued when the baby required mechanical ventilatory support for two days. Due to financial constraints and the baby’s low birth weight, seeking surgical intervention in private hospitals was not feasible.  

The baby who was battling to survive later developed an inguinal hernia on the right side. The YCMH has no paediatric surgeon or paediatric surgery department. To save the baby Dr Anand Zingade, associate professor of the surgery department at YCMH stepped in to perform a critical procedure on the infant.  

Post-surgery, the baby was closely monitored for NEC and other complications, including grade 2 germinal matrix haemorrhage in the brain, which caused frequent apneas.  

Under the care of Dr Deepali Ambike, head of paediatrics, and her team, including Dr Suryakant Mundlod, associate professor; anaesthetist, Dr Manoj Ghajbhare, Dr Goutham Pashupala, and Dr Tanveer Ahmed, the baby showed significant improvement. Over 63 days, the infant received two additional blood transfusions and gained weight steadily, reaching 1300 grams.  

The successful discharge of the baby marks a significant achievement for YCMH-NICU. 

