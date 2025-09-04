Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh on Wednesday opened a triage and resuscitation area at the emergency department of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), said officials. YCMH starts triage and resuscitation facility

According to the civic officials, the dedicated area will allow rapid assessment and prioritisation of patients based on the severity of their condition, while the resuscitation space is equipped to manage life-threatening emergencies.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, YCMH, said the facility will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to serve patients in need of urgent medical attention.

The facility is set up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Dana TM4 India Ltd that designs and manufactures electric propulsion systems and components for electric vehicle (EV) market.