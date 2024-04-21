 Yerawada firing victim dies from injuries - Hindustan Times
Yerawada firing victim dies from injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Vicky Chandaliya . The incident was reported on Friday morning in the Yerawada area of Pune city

A man injured in firing incident succumbed to his injuries on Saturday late night, said officials.

Prime accused Akash, who was also injured in the incident, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The deceased has been identified as Vicky Chandaliya . The incident was reported on Friday morning in the Yerawada area of Pune city.

According to police in this case, as of now they have arrested accused Akash Satish Chandaliya (24), Amna Satish Chandaliya (27), Abhisekh Sham Chandaliya (23), Sandesh Santosh Jadhav (18) from Jai Jawan Nagar Yerawada and Sushant Prakash Kamble (29) from Yerawada.

Prime accused Akash, who was also injured in the incident, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the police, the complainant Vicky and accused Akash are criminals on record and the incident was the outcome of a land dispute between them.

Vicky and his friends on bikes were intercepted by the accused and three rounds were fired at him at around 2 am on Friday. The complainant suffered stomach injuries.

He was rushed to the private hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

Monday, April 22, 2024
