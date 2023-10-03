Yerawada inmate accused of running drug ring from hospital, flees Sassoon

PUNE: The daring escape of Lalit Anil Patil, 34 – who was allegedly running a drug ring from the hospital premises – from ward number 16 of the Sassoon General Hospital on Monday has put a question mark on the role of the hospital administration and the Pune police in the lax security arrangement and oversight that led to the incident. It has also put the spotlight on how Sassoon General Hospital has become a favourite of Yerawada Jail inmates like Patil, who are often seen languishing in the hospital for months on end (under the pretext of treatment). Currently, 16 Yerawada Jail inmates are availing treatment in ward numbers 11, 12, 15 and 16 of the Sassoon Hospital. (SHANKAR NARAYAN)

Retesh Kumaarr, commissioner of Pune police said “ An inquiry has been ordered and legal action will be intimated.“

Earlier – following a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in which Patil’s aide, Subhash Janaki Mandal, 29, was arrested for possessing 1.71 kg and 53 milligrams of mephedrone estimated to be worth ₹2.14 crores – Patil was accused of running a drug ring from the hospital premises. While the hospital is tight-lipped about Patil’s escape, senior police officials have hinted at action against those on duty. The security guards who should have been present outside the ward were found missing at the time of Patil’s escape. Further, the police came to know about Patil’s escape two hours later and finally at 10 pm, the city police sprung into action after being reprimanded by the top bosses.

Reacting to the development, director of Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) Dilip Mhaisekar said “ I will constitute a high level committe prove into the case to fix responsibility. “

Formerly, Yerawada Jail inmates could not escape from the Sassoon ward. Now however, a dedicated ward (ward number 16) has been provided to the jail inmates where even VIPs are treated, a senior staffer from Sassoon said. Patil too was being treated by a top-ranking medical officer which again raises the question as to why he hadn’t recovered despite so many days of sustained treatment.

In June 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had informed the court that former encounter specialist and retired police inspector, Pradeep Sharma, was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital for 43 days during which time he misused his liberty by meeting visitors, both convicts and wanted accused. Subsequently, the court had directed the superintendent of the Yerawada Jail to obtain a report on whether Sharma – arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren – really needed hospitalisation. The court had also directed the jail superintendent to procure a list of the visitors that Sharma met at the hospital. The court had asked for the report to be sent as early as possible.

Currently, 16 Yerawada Jail inmates are availing treatment in ward numbers 11, 12, 15 and 16 of the Sassoon Hospital. Of the 16 inmates, seven have been admitted four months ago and have completed their treatment. Interestingly, most of them are in the 34 to 41 age group and have been admitted to Sassoon for not-so-serious ailments, a police official said. Following Patil’s escape, the Yerawada Jail authorities have written to the hospital authorities, asking them to send back to the prison inmates who have completed their treatment.

