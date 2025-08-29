Yerawada police lodge FIR against two eateries in Kalyaninagar

Pune: The Yerawada police have registered an FIR against two popular eateries in Kalyaninagar for operating without obtaining the mandatory “change of use” permission from the building permission department. The case lodged on Tuesday, under Sections 52 and 53 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, is against the owners, proprietors, and others. Yerawada police have registered FIR against two popular eateries in Kalyaninagar for operating without obtaining the mandatory “change of use” permission from the building permission department. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to PMC building development department officials, both establishments were functioning at a property adjacent to the Joggers’ Park in Kalyaninagar without the mandatory permission. The premises were illegally used for commercial purposes.

“Despite repeated checks, the erring hotels continued to operate without permissions. Hence, a formal complaint was filed,” said Rohan Rajendra Hatte, junior engineer, PMC, who lodged the FIR. Assistant inspector Mahesh Lamkhede is investigating the case.

The FIR states that the accused had not taken any permission from the competent authorities before changing their original purpose of usage to commercial operations like pubs and restaurants. The civic body had earlier served a notice to the establishments but the proprietors continued to conduct their unauthorised business in violation of the rules, states the complaint.