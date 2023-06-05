Home / Cities / Pune News / Unidentified assailants murder youth in Maval

Unidentified assailants murder youth in Maval

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Suraj Kalbhor, a resident of Akrudi, and he was working at Pimpri Chinchwad Polytechnic College

A young man was brutally murdered in Gahunje, taluka in Maval, on Sunday afternoon. The incident created a sense of turmoil in the vicinity, causing panic among the residents.

On Sunday morning, Kalbhor left home to go to the fields, but was ambushed by a group of three to four assailants with koyta. They attacked him, inflicting fatal injuries within moments and fled the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Suraj Kalbhor, a resident of Akrudi, and he was working at Pimpri Chinchwad Polytechnic College.

He got married three months ago and was at his in-law’s house when the incident occurred.

On Sunday morning, Kalbhor left home to go to the fields, but was ambushed by a group of three to four assailants with koyta. They attacked him, inflicting fatal injuries within moments and fled the spot.

The motive behind Suraj’s murder is not yet clear. However, preliminary assumptions suggest that the incident may have been a targeted act of robbery.

A case under relevant sections has been lodged at Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

