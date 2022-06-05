Your space: Flouting rules, arches stand tall in Pune; residents want a ban
Do they have the required permission?
A couple of years ago, when arches had been a menace on city roads there was some tough action from the police. However, this is not the case recently. The brick-and-mortar arches that have come up on roads are seen everywhere. The police must check if these arches have the required permission, and if they do not, they must be taken down. The arches are not only affecting the traffic flow, but also mar the cityscape. Also, I have seen banners hanging on the arches, which might be a reason for accidents specially during monsoon.Constant vigil and strict measures must be undertaken by the police weed out the arches completely from the roads.
-Akshay Joshi
Need strict action
The city was reeling with the issue of hoardings in every corner, and now, arches have made an ugly comeback. If not regulated, the number will grow and will add to the already existing traffic woes. Strict action has to be taken against arches which are built without permission and the same has to be regulated.
-Shatakshi Sinha
Sentiments attached to arches
Pune is a city that thrives on culture, and many of these arches represent that. I have not seen any new arches being constructed recently. Some of the arches existing in the city are decades old and people have certain sentiments attached to it. Considering this, it will be difficult for the Pune Municipal Corporation and the police to remove them completely.
-Gunjan Khiwsara
Ban arches across city
It is a violation of law to install any permanent or temporary structure across public roads. If the civic body is not doing the needful, then residents from every area must protest and call for demolition of these arches. These arches do not beautify the city, the cause accidents, traffic jams and congestion in areas where there are bylanes. City builders should avoid constructing arches outside under construction societies for promotions. Considering the upcoming civic polls, these arches and even illegal hoardings will mushroom across cities and the authorities must keep a close watch. As for arches, they must be completely banned, even if they are decades-old or a new construction.
-Ram Jangid
A disaster waiting to happen
Various accidents have occurred due to arches. The new arches coming up in the city, are a disaster in the making, causing more accidents and traffic snarls. Not only that, these arches also cover important roadway directions in the city. A strict ban must be imposed on the construction of new arches by the civic body. As for the old arches, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must hold meetings and discussions with the local residents and then demolish it.
-Bharati Panchal
