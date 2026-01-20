Youth dies after alleged misdiagnosis at Aundh district hospital; family seeks action

The public health department has appointed a committee to conduct a probe into the death of a 30-year-old man who died allegedly due to medical negligence at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH). The doctors treated his chest pain as acidity instead of a suspected heart attack, claimed the family, who have demanded criminal action against the concerned doctors and staff, said the officials. The committee has been appointed to conduct the probe. Based on the findings, further action will be taken against the respective doctor and staff found at fault, says official. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, the deceased, Sumit Srikant Gadre (Sonawane), a resident of Mamata Nagar, Old Sangvi, was taken to the district hospital (around 3.40 am) in the early hours of January 18 after he complained of severe chest pain. According to the family, doctors on emergency duty conducted an ECG (electrocardiography) test, but reportedly ruled out a cardiac problem and diagnosed him with acidity and nausea.

According to the family, Sumit was administered medicines for acidity along with injections to control nausea, dizziness, and pain, and was discharged after his discomfort appeared to subside. However, within 15 minutes of reaching home, he collapsed. The relatives rushed him back to the same hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a complaint to Sangvi police, Vivek Gadre (Sonawane), brother of the deceased, stated that, despite several requests, the doctors refused to admit him and told us to take Sumit home. “The doctor and staff even threatened us to call the police if we didn’t leave. My brother would have been alive if the right treatment had been given to him by the doctors. There is negligence on the part of the doctor and staff, and they should be booked for culpable homicide,” said Vivek.

Senior police inspector Jitendra Koli, attached to Sangvi police station, said, “We have received the complaint from the deceased’s family. The case will be referred to the Medical Board of Sassoon General Hospital, which will probe if there was medical negligence, if any. Based on the report and recommendation of the hospital committee, further action will be taken,” he said.

The Aundh District Hospital appointed a three-member committee on Monday to conduct an investigation into the case. The three-member committee will be headed by Dr Amit Lavekar, additional district civil surgeon, ADH, and will include Dr Sudhil Daholtikar, medical officer, sub-district hospital, Manchar, and Dr Rajabhau Thorat, medical officer, ADH.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, informed that initially, when the deceased was brought to the hospital, his ECG was normal, but later he passed away. “The committee has been appointed to conduct the probe. Based on the findings, further action will be taken against the respective doctor and staff found at fault,” he said.