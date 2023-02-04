Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth dies by suicide after mother scolds him

Youth dies by suicide after mother scolds him

Immediately after the incident, a team of fire brigade officials, Lonikand police, initiated a search operation but they did not save his life

According to police, the victim jumped into a lake near Wagheshwar temple on Saturday.
PUNE A19-year-old youth died by suicide after he was scolded by his mother.

According to police, the victim jumped into a lake near Wagheshwar temple on Saturday and died of drowning.

Lonikand police said that the victim was a resident of Viman Nagar. On Saturday, after an argument with his mother he came to Wagholi and sat under the tree on the premises of Wagheshwar temple.

At around 11:30 am, he called his mother but she was busy at work and did not respond to his call.

When she called back, she came to know about her the incident.

Immediately after the incident, a team of fire brigade officials, Lonikand police, initiated a search operation but they did not save his life. After 30 minutes, fire brigade officials fished out his body from the lake.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

