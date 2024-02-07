Youth drowns in Tungarli dam near Lonavla

A 22-year-old hotel staffer drowned to death in the waters of Tungarli dam on Monday, and Lonavla police along with local trekking groups recovered his dead body on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Singh Ravat (22) from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, who was working as a hotel staffer in Lonavla. Police along with local groups initiated a search operation but failed to save Abhishek. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police information, a group of four to five friends, all hotel staffers, had gone to Khandala on Monday. The group ventured into dam waters at Tungarli. Suddenly the deceased felt uneasy and started drowning. Immediately after, his friends called the police and other locals to save Abhishek. Police along with local groups initiated a search operation but failed to save Abhishek. Again, on Tuesday morning, police initiated a search operation and recovered his dead body at around 11.30 am.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Suhas Jagtap, SPI at Lonavla city police station said, “A group of four to five hotel staffers had gone to Khandala on Monday when the mishap took place. The dead body has been sent for the post-mortem process and after it will be handed over to the relatives of Abhishek Singh Ravat.”