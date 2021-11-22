Home / Cities / Pune News / Youth held in Pune under POCSO Act
Youth held in Pune under POCSO Act

The Dattawadi Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor boy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:38 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Dattawadi Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor boy. According to the police, the accused dragged the victim before committing the crime.

Krushna Indalkar, police station Incharge, said, the victim was speaking to his friend when the accused came to the spot and dragged him to the nearby public toilet and allegedly committed the crime.”

The victim was even beaten up by the accused and the victim’s grandmother alerted the parents and a first information report (FIR) was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), he said.

Currently, the accused has been remanded into police custody and an investigation is underway.

Monday, November 22, 2021
