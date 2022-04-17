Youth tossed into Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge

PUNE In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old boy was pushed into the Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said officials.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Nelson, clung to the water grass and was rescued by two persons using a boat.

His mother Dorothy LR Sham has lodged a complaint at Khadki police station. In her complaint she stated that her son had stepped out to buy milk, when the accused told Nelson that he would show him parrot chicks which were under the bridge. As the boy looked down, the accused pushed him into the river.

Police sub-inspector Tarachand Sudge said that the victim was known to the accused and stays in Bopodi area. “We have identified the accused and he will be nabbed soon. Nelson was rescued by two people who reached the spot via a boat,” said Sudge.

A case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.