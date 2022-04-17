Youth tossed into Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge
PUNE In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old boy was pushed into the Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said officials.
According to officials, the victim, identified as Nelson, clung to the water grass and was rescued by two persons using a boat.
His mother Dorothy LR Sham has lodged a complaint at Khadki police station. In her complaint she stated that her son had stepped out to buy milk, when the accused told Nelson that he would show him parrot chicks which were under the bridge. As the boy looked down, the accused pushed him into the river.
Police sub-inspector Tarachand Sudge said that the victim was known to the accused and stays in Bopodi area. “We have identified the accused and he will be nabbed soon. Nelson was rescued by two people who reached the spot via a boat,” said Sudge.
A case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.
-
Former finance secy asks for PPP model in health sector
PUNE Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model. Kelkar was addressing the members of Pune Obstetricians & Gynaecologists Society as the chief guest of the installation ceremony of the new managing committee on Saturday.
-
Jahangirpuri violence ‘conspirator’ Ansar involved in two assault cases: Police
The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 others. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault. The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.
-
Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said. Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village.
-
Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex. Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips. Also Read 'Report suspicious activities': Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol.
-
World Heritage Day: Preserving rich cultural and natural legacy
PUNE The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. As the world gears up to celebrate, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai circle is set to host an exhibition. Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is “Heritage and Climate”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics