Youth will rule the world with intellectual, spiritual ability: LS speaker Om Birla

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The upcoming generation will be able to rule the world with their intellectual and spiritual capabilities, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

PUNE Peace, courage, patience, self-confidence, intellectual ability, and innovative thinking are the strengths of the Indian youth. The upcoming generation will be able to rule the world with their intellectual and spiritual capabilities, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while addressing the graduates at the 26th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) on Thursday.

The upcoming generation will be able to rule the world with their intellectual and spiritual capabilities, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while addressing the graduates at the 26th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) on Thursday. (HT)
The upcoming generation will be able to rule the world with their intellectual and spiritual capabilities, said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla while addressing the graduates at the 26th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) on Thursday. (HT)

At the convocation ceremony, 6815 graduates were awarded degrees, 71 students were awarded PhD degrees and 42 students, who secured the highest marks in postgraduate and undergraduate examinations in each faculty, were honoured with gold medals and certificates.

“Education awakens a sense of equality and brotherhood. While you have achieved success in your field of education, you will face new challenges in the future. It is necessary to constantly strive to fulfil your dreams. The youth will strengthen the power of democracy by finding solutions to any crisis with self-confidence and inspiration,” said Birla.

The ceremony, presided over by chancellor Prof Shivajirao Kadam of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), was attended by vice-chancellor Vivek Saoji, pro-vice-chancellor Vishwajeet Kadam, executive director health science Dr Asmita Jagtap, registrar G Jayakumar, controller of examinations Anthony Rose Deans among others.

