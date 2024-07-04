Zika alert: Pune civic body finds 214 mosquito breeding spots in three ward office areas

The health officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during its entomological survey have found 214 indoor breeding spots of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Zika virus-affected areas in the city since June 21 when the city reported the first case. The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito and indoor breeding of the mosquito is a cause for concern, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body during the surveillance have issued 57 notices and collected ₹16,300 as administrative charges, said officials.

According to Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer, PMC, among the various areas, Erandawane has seen maximum – 117 – breeding spots, followed by 92 in Mundhwa and five in Kothrud.

So far, Pune has reported seven cases of Zika virus. “We have more than 20 teams who are on the field to identify mosquito breeding spots and conduct containment activities,” said Baliwant.

Out of seven Zika positive cases reported in the city, the 47-year-old woman from Mundhwa tested positive for Zika on June 1 through a tropical fever profile test at a private laboratory. The private hospital notified about the case to PMC on June 22. PMC had sent her samples to NIV on June 26 and her samples tested negative on June 28, said officials.

Housing society fined ₹1 lakh

The city on Tuesday reported Zika virus infection in a 45-year-old woman from Dahanukar Colony in Kothrud. The civic officials on Tuesday visited the society and started surveillance and containment activities. During their visit mosquito breeding was found in the society premises in large numbers.

Amidst the ongoing activities, PMC officials visited the society again on Wednesday and mosquito breeding was discovered again. Following this, PMC has issued a notice to the society and fine of ₹1 lakh will be taken from the housing society under the name of administrative charges, said the officials.

Samples of 12 suspected pregnant women sent to NIV

Following the Zika cases coming up in the city, PMC started surveillance and door-to-door screening in three ward office areas—Warje-Karve Nagar, Mundhwa and Kothrud-Bavdhan office. As a part of this, samples of 12 pregnant women suspected to have Zika virus infection were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. This includes samples of two pregnant women from Warje-Karve nagar, five each in Mundhwa and Kothrud-Bavdhan office, respectively.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “The major hurdle we are facing is non-cooperation from people living in these affected areas. Pregnant women and people with symptoms like fever, rash and joint pain should come forward to get tested for Zika virus infection. Citizens should take measures to prevent mosquito breeding in and around their house.”

Pune city is the first city in the state which have reported its first Zika infection in a pregnant woman.PMC to date has sent as many as 37 samples to NIV and reports of 12 samples are awaited.

As per officials, the Zika virus can be transmitted by mosquito bites, sexual contact, mother-to-fetus during pregnancy, blood transfusion and organ donation. Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause microcephaly and other congenital malformations in the infant, including limb contractures, high muscle tone, eye abnormalities and hearing loss. These clinical features are collectively referred to as congenital Zika syndrome. It can also cause Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the fetus, they said.

Notice to hospital for mosquito breeding

PMC health department on Tuesday conducted a visit to a renowned private hospital in Kothrud to check mosquito breeding. Earlier on June 20-21, Zika virus infection was reported in a 46-year-old doctor from Erandwane and his 15-year-old daughter. The doctor practices at this private hospital. During the meeting held between the health officials and experts from NIV and Pune and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), doubts were raised about hospital-acquired infection.

Dr Deepak Pakhale, zonal medical officer, said, “The team visited the hospital on Tuesday and mosquito breeding was found at the hospital. The notice was issued to them on Wednesday. The mosquito breeding spots were destroyed and ₹10,000 will be taken from them as administrative charges,” said, Dr Pakhale.

Centre issues health advisory

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to states. All states are urged to maintain a state of constant vigil through screening of pregnant women for Zika virus infection and monitoring the growth of fetus of expecting mothers who tested positive for Zika

The health facilities and hospitals should identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito-free.

“States are asked to strengthen entomological surveillance and intensify vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities. PMC has started working towards effective implementation of the central orders,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC.