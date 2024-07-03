Centre issues advisory to states on Zika virus cases from Maharashtra

The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states in view of Zika virus cases from Maharashtra and urged the states to maintain a constant vigil through screening of pregnant women for the virus.



The states have been also advised to maintain a state of constant vigil through screening of pregnant women for infection and monitoring the growth of foetuses of expecting mothers who tested positive for Zika. In June PMC has reported five Zika virus infection cases, including a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Erandwane. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the affected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring. States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the affected areas or those catering cases from affected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the foetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika,” said the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in the advisory.

The ministry has also emphasised on the importance of strengthening the entomological surveillance and intensifying the vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

“States are also urged to promote awareness through precautionary IEC messages in social media and other platforms to reduce panic among the community, as Zika is like any other viral infection with most cases being asymptomatic and mild. Though, it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any Zika-associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016,” the advisory reads.

For timely detection and control of any impending outbreak, state authorities have been further advised to be vigilant, and prepared and ensure availability of appropriate logistics at all level.

States have been also directed to immediately report any detected case to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (LDSP) and National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).



Zika is an Aedes mosquito borne viral disease like Dengue and Chikungunya. It is a non-fatal disease. However, Zika is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) in babies born to affected pregnant women which makes it a major concern.

India reported the first Zika case from Gujarat in 2016. Since then, many other states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases subsequently.

In 2024 till July 2, Maharashtra has reported eight cases including six from Pune one each from Kolhapur and Sangamner.