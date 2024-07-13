Zika virus transmission in Pune’s Sukhsagarnagar area; one more test positive

Kondhwa-Yewalewadi ward office area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported its first Zika virus infection after a 46-year-old woman from Sukhsagarnagar tested positive on Saturday, said officials. The civic body has reported active Zika virus transmission in eight wards — Karve Nagar-Warje, Hadapsar, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Aundh-Baner, Sinhagad Road, Ahmednagar Road, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi and Yerawada. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Since June 20, PMC has reported 21 cases of Zika virus, including 10 pregnant women. The civic body has reported active Zika virus transmission in eight wards — Karve Nagar-Warje, Hadapsar, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Aundh-Baner, Sinhagad Road, Ahmednagar Road, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi and Yerawada.

“The blood samples of 46-year-old woman from Sukhsagarnagar, who complained of symptoms like fever, rashes and joint pain, were sent to NIV on Tuesday and the test reports released on Friday confirmed the virus infection. Now, we have started surveillance and containment activity in the area,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health officer.

“Of the seven samples sent to NIV on Friday, five are of pregnant women, including three from Kalas, one each from Mundhwa and Kothrud,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, PMC assistant health officer.

Pune district has reported 23 cases of Zika virus with 21 from Pune city and two from Pune rural (one each from Saswad and Bhugaon).

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services, said that surveillance and containment activities have started in Saswad and Bhugaon. “We have sent samples of 16 pregnant women to NIV for testing. Door-to-door surveys of expecting mothers and fever patients have been started.”

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.