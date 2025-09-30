ZP moots cluster approach for solid waste management

PUNE : With industrialisation increasing in the rural areas of Pune district and local gram panchayats not getting land to process the waste, the district administration has now decided to follow a cluster approach for solid waste management. Pune, India - Aug. 29, 2018: Kothrud garbage dumping yard in Pune, India, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Side by side with industrialisation, urbanisation is also advancing at a fast pace. And local bodies are not equipped to dispose and process the garbage. Chakan Municipal Council, too, is facing this situation as no land is available or appropriate for garbage processing, as most of the times people reject the idea of a garbage processing plant near their homes. In this backdrop, Pune Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer Gajanan Patil held a meeting with the district administration to discuss the issue and find a solution.

Patil said, “We have decided to follow the cluster approach for the garbage processing plant. For example we asked for information from Vadachi wadi, Medankarwadi, Nanekarwadi, Kurali Kharabwadi, Mahalunge, Nighoje, Ambethan and Moi, so that we can identify land for all these gram panchayats at one place and create the cluster. The plant would get established for all at one place.”

The idea of taking contribution from each local body for constructing the solid waste management plant is also being floated, he informed.