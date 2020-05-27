e-paper
Pune police alert citizens to sim swap cases

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
The cybercrime cell has warned citizens about a trend of cases related to sim swap. A pre-emptive note was issued by the cybercrime cell about precautions that citizens should take in order to evade sim swap attacks.

“We keep a track of the kind of cases received and we have noticed a trend of such cases. This is a precautionary message to the citizens that such attempts are happening,” said DCP Sambhaji Kadam.

Sim swap is a process by which your mobile number stops functioning on the sim card in your possession and starts functioning of another sim card, possibly in possession of a fraudster.

The fraudsters pose as executives of mobile service provider companies and call the victim with a possible solution for network-related issues like call drop and internet speed, according to the police statement.

A 20-digit number is then sent to the victim under the fake pretext of updating the sim card. The caller then asks the victim to forward those digits to 12345. The 10 digit mobile number then becomes inactive of the victim’s phone and becomes active on the sim in the caller’s possession.

The cyber cell officials have warned citizens against such calls after complaints of this nature were received. The police have advised against entertaining such callers or forwarding such SMS.

In case of a fraud, contact your service provider and the bank accounts where the number is registered. Further, report the matter to a cybercrime police station.

