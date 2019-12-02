e-paper
Pune police crack 163 crime cases with help of CCTV footage, 150 arrested

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:14 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune police have reported the recovery of stolen material of more than Rs 1.72 crore, detection of 163 serious crimes and arrests of at least 150 criminals behind these crimes, thanks to a network of 35,000 CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras under the C- watch project.

The project became functional since the last six months under which 35,000 CCTV’s, mostly belonging to commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants, food joints besides residential societies, have been networked and geo-tagged. The C-watch project involves residents as major stakeholders in the citizen-centric initiative.

The geo-tagging helps in identifying CCTVs on any road stretch or area which has witnessed a crime.

Ashok Morale, additional CP ( Crime ), said, “ The CCTV surveillance and C-watch project under the guidance of Pune police commissioner has yielded good along with participation from residents and made their lives safer and secure.”

“Currently, 35,000 CCTV cameras have been geo-tagged and we are spreading the net wider to have more cameras, he said.

“The project has resulted in solving issues of serious crimes and has been lauded by the citizens at large. Several meetings were held with the traders and other stakeholders for the successful implementation of this citizen-friendly project,” Morale said.

Saleem Mulla, member, Kondhwa citizen’s initiative, said, “I appreciate the efforts taken by the Pune police which has helped solve criminal cases and increases security in the area.”

“The C- watch project has put fear in the minds of criminals and lawbreakers and the citizens are happy with the project. The surveillance in Kondhwa by CCTV cameras has made our area safe and secure,” said Mulla.

