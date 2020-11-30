e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune reports 522 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pune reports 522 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune:The state health department, on Monday, reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases with four Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.53 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.25 lakh have recovered, and 7,481 is the death toll for Pune district. A total of 19,861 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 184 new cases taking its final count to 83,718. Two Covid-related deaths puts the death toll at 1,951, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 179 new cases on Monday taking its total count to 1,80,478 with one Covid-related death on Monday taking the death toll to 4,231.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 159 new cases taking its final count to 88,891. One Covid-related death on Monday put its death toll at 1,265.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.39%. Also, 3,837 new cases were reported on Monday taking the total cases to 18.23 lakh.

Currently 5,35,530 people are in home quarantine across the state, with 6,354 in institutional quarantine.

