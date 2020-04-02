Pune reports second Covid-19 death; 7 jamaat returnees tested positive

e-paper
pune Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:20 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut and Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Pune on Thursday was seven, taking the tally to 46.
A 50-year-old woman died of Covid-19 at Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the city to two.

According to the health department, the victim did not have any travel history or had come in contact with any positive patient. She died while undergoing treatment for respiratory issues and her source of infection is being traced.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean, Sassoon General Hospital, said, “She was admitted yesterday [Wednesday] and put on ventilator for respiratory support and declared dead at around 8 pm. She appears to be a case of community transmission since she did not have any foreign travel history or known to have come in contact with any positive patient.”

Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “Out of the seven new patients tested positive in Pune on Thursday, three had gone to New Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and other four are the first contacts of the former.”

