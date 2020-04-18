e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune reports three more deaths, 43 fresh positive cases

Pune reports three more deaths, 43 fresh positive cases

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:14 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune With three more deaths, city’s Covid-19 related count has reached 50, including one from Baramati and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. A total of 43 fresh cases of Covid positive has taken the progressive positive count in the city to 544.

Four patients were discharged on Saturday after being declared cured of the virus. As of Saturday, 37 patients have been discharged after being declared as completely cured after completing the 14 days of incubation period.

The three deaths include that of a 62-year-old man reported from KEM hospital and did not have any other comorbid condition. The patient was declared dead on April 16 and, according to KEM hospital authority, he was brought dead. The swab report came on Friday night confirmed the infection.

The second death is of a 58-year-old male reported from Poona hospital and was declared dead on Friday night and also had dengue, diabetes and hypertension in addition to Covid-19 infection. The third death is of a 75-year-old male reported from Sassoon hospital and did not have any other illnesses. The patient was declared dead on Saturday.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities