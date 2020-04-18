Pune reports three more deaths, 43 fresh positive cases

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:14 IST

Pune With three more deaths, city’s Covid-19 related count has reached 50, including one from Baramati and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. A total of 43 fresh cases of Covid positive has taken the progressive positive count in the city to 544.

Four patients were discharged on Saturday after being declared cured of the virus. As of Saturday, 37 patients have been discharged after being declared as completely cured after completing the 14 days of incubation period.

The three deaths include that of a 62-year-old man reported from KEM hospital and did not have any other comorbid condition. The patient was declared dead on April 16 and, according to KEM hospital authority, he was brought dead. The swab report came on Friday night confirmed the infection.

The second death is of a 58-year-old male reported from Poona hospital and was declared dead on Friday night and also had dengue, diabetes and hypertension in addition to Covid-19 infection. The third death is of a 75-year-old male reported from Sassoon hospital and did not have any other illnesses. The patient was declared dead on Saturday.