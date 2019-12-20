e-paper
Pune shuttler Tara Shah, from better to best with every match

Pune shuttler Tara Shah, from better to best with every match

Dec 20, 2019 18:50 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Unlike the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 junior championships at Myanmar in 2018 where Tara Shah managed a quarterfinal finish, the 14-year-old city shuttler bagged silver at the contest held in Surabaya, Indonesia this year.

Tara gave a good fight before the India number 1 sub junior under-15 player Tasnim Mir won the gold. The local favourite won the first game 21-17 before going down 11-21 to force the match into the next.

In the decider, Tasnim was controlling the match with a lead of 19-13, before Tara’s attacking game made it 19-19. It was a battle of nerves and Tasnim clinched the title by wrapping the set 21-19.

The tournament was played from December 11-15.

“The final was tough. We both played our best and it was a question of a few points. It was my best tournament so far and I think I had a very good week there,” said Tara over an email from Bhubaneswar, Odisha where she is currently playing the 33rd Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) badminton championships.

Before going to Indonesia, Tara displayed consistent performance in All-India level tournaments.

“I took part in two All-India u15, u17 selection tournaments in Imphal and Guwahati, and also in two U19 state tournaments. I won the u15 in Imphal and it helped me to get selected for the ABC (Asia Badminton Championship) team,” said Tara, who is India ranked no 2 in sub junior U15 ranking.

Before facing Tasnim in the final, Tara defeated players from Indonesia, Korea, Japan and Singapore. Her longest match before the final was round 1 where she fought for 49 minutes before overcoming Bernadine Wardana of Indonesia 21-23, 21-13, 21-8.

“It is a different experience, since I know nothing about the players from other countries or their game. I got to learn a lot from these players,” said Tara who trains at city-based Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy.

Rating it as one of his best performances so far, Tara also received praise from her coach Nikhil Kanetkar.

“He told me that I had played well, and I should be happy,” said Tara.

Nikhil said, “Tara has shown great grit in the Asian Badminton Championships in every round. She defeated players from the strongest of badminton playing nations. A silver at the Asian Badminton Championships will boost her confidence and NKBA is very proud of her achievement. I hope she can convert it to gold in the years to come.”

Road to final

(Tara Shah at Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2019, Surabaya, Indonesia)

Final: Lost to 1-Tasnim Mir 21-17, 11-21, 19-21 (55minutes)

Semi-final: beat Kazune Iwato (Japan) 21-18, 21-14. (32min)

Quarterfinal: beat Mei Sudo (Japan) 21-11, 21-17. (25 min)

Round 3: beat Do Yeon Kim (Korea) 14-21, 21-11, 21-15. (45min)

Round 2: beat 3-Lee Xinyi Megan (Singapore) 22-20, 21-14. (35min)

Round 1: beat Bernadine Wardana (Indonesia) 21-23, 21-13, 21-8. (49 min)

Tara Shah, India No 2 ranked in sub junior U15 ranking

I worked hard on all aspects of my game, as well as my fitness. I took part in two All-India u15, u17 selection tournaments in Imphal and Guwahati, and also in two U19 state tournaments. I won the u15 in Imphal, and was therefore selected for the ABC (Asia Badminton Championship) team.

