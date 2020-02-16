Pune sportstracker: Paparkar rules at MSLTA u12 tennis nationals

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 16:53 IST

PUNE Second seeded Arnav Paparkar clinched a double crown in the MSLTA’s under-12 national tennis tournament at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) tennis complex in Mumbai recently.

In the boys singles, the Pune-based player, Paparkar outplayed third seeded Vedant Bhasin 6-0, 2-6, 6-0 to claim the title.

Paparkar, who is a Class 6 student of New India School, partnered with Bhasin to score a 6-2, 6-2 win over Daksh Kukreti and Kanj Shah in the doubles.

In the girls finals, top-seeded Thaniya Gogulamanda of Tamil Nadu ousted third seed Nainika Reddy 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, to lift the title.

In the doubles, Nainika Reddy tied up with Thaniya Gogulamanda of Telangana to sneak past Divya Ungrish and Aakruti Sonkusare 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Results: (Finals)

Boys: 2-Arnav Paparkar (Mah) bt 3-Vedant Bhasin (Mah) 6-0, 2-6, 6-0;

Doubles: Vedant Bhasin and Arnav Paparkar bt Daksh Kukreti and Kanj Shah 6-2, 6-2

Girls: 1-Thaniya Gogulamanda (Tel) bt 3-Nainika Reddy (Mah) 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles: Thaniya Gogulamanda (Tel) and Nainika Reddy bt Divya Ungrish and Aakruti Sonkusare 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Siemens, TechM register victories at corporate T20

PUNE Siemens and TechM registered victories in the Flame University Corporate Cricket T20 League 2020, at the Flame University Campus, Lavale, on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Siemens defeated Yardi by 9 wickets. Siemens won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Yardi put on 127 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Swapnil Ghatge top scored with 41 runs in 36 balls. His knock included one boundary and a six. Hrushikesh Patwardhan added a quick 35 runs to the tally in 36 balls which included four boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Phadnaviss took two wickets for 22 runs.

Chasing the target, Siemens finished off in 17.4 overs as they scored 128 for the loss of just one wicket. Vishal Raina, who was also the man of the match, remained not out scoring 59 runs in 46 balls.

In the other match, Tech Mahindra defeated TCS by 10 wickets. Mahindra won the toss, elected to bat and put on 120 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Vikramjeet Singh scored 48 in 42 balls, while Nikunj Agarwal added 18 runs to the tally in 23 balls.

Shubham NR took three wickets for 21 runs. Chasing the target, Tech Mahindra scored 121 runs for no loss in 18.5 overs. Amit Jadhav and Anikt Thakre remained not out, scoring 66 and 45 runs in 67 and 46 balls, respectively.

Brief scores:

Yardi 127 for 5 in 20 overs (Swapnil Ghatge 41 (36b), Hrushikesh Patwardhan 35 (36b), Niranjan Phadnaviss 2-22) lost to Siemens 128 for 1 in 17.4 overs (Himanshu Agarwal 56* (57b), Vishal Raina 59* (46b), Pramod Dawande 1-20)

Man of the match: Vishal Raina

TCS 120 for 7 in 20 overs (Vikramjeet Singh 48 (42b), Nikunj Agarwal 18, (23b), Shubham NR 3-21) lost to Tech Mahindra 121 for no loss in 18.5 overs (Amit Jadhav 66* (67b), Ankit Thakre 45* (46b)

Man of the match: Amit Jadhav

City-based gymnast Riyaa Kelkar win two bronze at national gymnastics

PUNE City-based gymnast Riyaa Kelkar won two bronze medals at the 55th Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship which concluded at Khelgaon Public School, Bajha, Uttar Pradesh, recently.

In the under-15 age group, the Class 8 student of Abhinava English Medium School secured a third place in the Beam event. Kelkar teamed up with Soham Naik to win another bronze medal in the floor event.

Vedangi Khate, won bronze in Vault and Soham Naik won silver medal in Beam. Kelkar, practices under the coach Savita Marathe at Maharashtra Mandal.

Kirkeeans FC conquers Republic Cup day football title

PUNE Kirkeeans FC defeated Indrayani FC 3-2 to lift the title at the seven-a-side Republic Day Cup football tournament, organised by Kirkeeans Sports Club Khadki recently, at the Elphinstone road sports ground, Khadki.

Thirty-eight teams participated in the tourney which concluded on February 9.

Indrayani FC took a 2-0 lead with goals coming from centre forward Jagat Raj in 13th minute and Shivkumar Shetty in the 21st minute.

Kirkeeans FC responded with Dinesh Thapa opening the account for his team in the 23rd minute. Four minutes later, Gabin Charu (27th) made it 2-2.

Moso Tangan scored the third goal in 32nd minute for Kirkeeans FC to seal the contest.

Results Kirkeeans FC 3 (Dinesh Thapa 23rd, Gabin Charu 27th, Moso Tangan 32nd) bt Indrayani FC 2 (Jagat Raj 13th, Shivkumar Shetty 21st)

LSoM’s run of the month on Feb 23

PUNE The Pune Running Sports Foundation will host the Last Sunday of the Month (LSoM) run on February 23 at the Ramanbaug School in Shaniwar peth.

The run, which is organised every month in different areas of the city, has received good response and the theme of the event this time is ‘We are supporting trasngenders’.

Last date for registration is February 19 and interested runners can log to lsom.in. The run will be conducted in 10km, 5km and 3km respectively and the event is sponsored by Pune Peoples Coop Bank.

Stepover FA, 4 Lions Academy, Diego Juniors, Naaz FA claim 5-a-side football titles

PUNE Stepover Football Academy, 4 Lions Academy, Diego Juniors Football Academy B and Naaz Football Academy claimed titles in respective age group categories at the Hotfut Youth League Inter-Academy 5-a-side football tournament, at Hotfut in Koregoan Park on February 12.

Stepover FA finished the under-14 campaign with 2-0 win over Falcons Football Academy. Mayur Waghire and Vedant Bhatt scored one goal each.

In the under-12 section, 4 Lions Academy scored a 1-0 win over ENNS Boarding to lift the title. Ishaan Chatur scored for the winners.

Diego’s Juniors B captured the Under-10 crown with a 1-0 win over Fun Fitness. Harshil Chhallani scored for the winners.

In the Under-8 section, Naaz Football Academy A team log a 2-0 win over Naaz B team.

Veterans Cup T20 cricket from Feb 20

PUNE Four invitational teams from the city will take part in the ‘Lions Celebration Veterans Cup’ T20 Cricket Championship at Vision Cricket Ground, Sinhagad raod from February 20-23.

The four-days tournament will be organised by Lions Club district 3234 D-2. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knock out basis.