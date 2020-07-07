Pune varsities prepare to hold final-year exams, student groups oppose UGC decision

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:57 IST

Pune: With University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to “compulsorily” take final-year exams by the end of September 2020 in offline/online/blended mode, universities in Pune have started preparations. The UGC decision has evoked mixed responses from student groups.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) board of examinations and evaluation department director Mahesh Kakade said, “We have already taken steps to conduct the exams according to the May 8 state government notification. As per the instructions of SPPU academic council and board of examination and management council, we had planned to conduct the exam. We are yet to get the UGC notification and will follow it as per the state government guidelines.”

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro chancellor of Symbiosis International (deemed university) and principal director, Symbiosis said, “We had conducted final-year exams for post graduate students before the lockdown was announced. Only undergraduate final-year students exams needs to be taken. We are in a continuous assessment evaluation mode and have a very large component of internal assessment. We have 60 per cent internal assignments and studies and 40 per cent for term-end exams. We take scores of semesters and internal assignments. We give online assignments and take vivas online.”

Prof MM Salunkhe, vice-chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed university), Pune said, “The state government had directed us to not conduct final-year exams and yesterday UGC announced to hold exams till September. We have started preparations and will hold exams as we have students coming from across the country. The exams will be held online and many aspects need to be considered like device, connectivity and electricity supply.”

MIT World Peace University (WPU) registrar Prashant Dave said, “We have been requesting the state government and UGC to hold exams for final-year students as it has a long term impact on their career. We will see whether it will be taken online or in blended model in compliance with the directives of state government.”

Maharashtra Students Welfare Association has written to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal demanding cancellation of exams. Vaibhav Edke, president of the organisation, said, “Students are never afraid of exams, but the current situation of pandemic has left us with fear of getting infected by the virus. Most of the students have returned to their hometowns or villages. We request the Centre and UGC to rethink on the decision or else we will have no option but to go on hunger strike and oppose it across the state.”

Dayanand Shinde, president of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) SPPU unit said, “It is a big risk to cancel the exam of final-year students as it will impact their career. We welcome UGC’s decision.”