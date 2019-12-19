Pune women shock 5-time defending champs Thane to clinch state Kho Kho title

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:39 IST

PUNE Thane has won the women’s state Kho Kho championship for the last five years.

On December 16, at the Haribhai Devkaran school in Solapur, Pune women struck gold as they defeated defending champions Thane, 11-9.

The Pune women’s team had gone to the 57th State Kho Kho Championship with four “newbies” in the squad, but surprised the experienced team Thane with some excellent combination play.

“The new players were an unknown quantity and they delivered a very good performance. Experienced players did their job as well, so it was a very good team combination. The strategy of the new players were unknown to Thane players and it helped us,” explains coach Jagdish Nanjkar.

In the semifinal, Pune had defeated Raipur 9-7.

“The girls were nervous. In 2018, we lost in the semifinal against Thane. As a coach I told them to think about their own performance and how to win the trophy. The girls realised what they need to do and they started focussing on their own game instead of worrying about the opponent,” added Nanjkar.

Captain Kajal Bhor caught five players and ran for 1 minute and 20 seconds. She got good support from Snehal Jadhav who ran for 2 minutes in first inning and 1 minute, three seconds in second minute.

“We kept rotating players throughout the tournament so none of the players got over-loaded and all got opportunities. The practice camp at Ranjani Ambegaon before matches helped players to develop good communication,” added Nanjkar.

Top performers

Best defender: Reshma Rathod, Thane

Best offender: Priyanka Ingale, Pune

Best all rounder: Kajal Bhor, Pune