e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana high court cancels summer vacations

Punjab and Haryana high court cancels summer vacations

This year, vacations were scheduled between June 1 and June 26 in the high court and June 1 and June 30 in subordinate courts

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 23:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday announced cancellation of summer vacations scheduled in June in the high court and trial courts in both the states and Chandigarh.

This year, vacations were scheduled between June 1 and June 26 in the high court and June 1 and June 30 in subordinate courts. The decision has been taken in view of the courts taking up only ‘urgent cases’ since March due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The high court is functioning in a restricted manner since March 16. The trial courts too are taking up urgent cases only since March. Most of the pending cases are being adjourned and only those pending cases are being taken up, where an application is filed citing some urgency.

In the high court, a dozen-odd benches are taking up ‘urgent matters’ through video conference. Against the normal listing of around 2,500 to 3,000 cases on any given day, the high court is hearing 200 odd-cases these days.

“The court will function with the continuation of present arrangement of filing, listing and hearing of the cases through video conferencing,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) welcomed the decision. “Our demand is that the high court should do away with prior mentioning of cases before listing of fresh cases,” Bar secretary Rohit Sud said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In