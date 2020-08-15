e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab brings all cities under night curfew

Punjab brings all cities under night curfew

CM also orders ‘weekend stay at home’ in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced extension of the night curfew from 9pm to 5am in all cities across the state. The decision has been taken, said Amarinder, following spike in Covid cases and the impending peak in the coming weeks.

During his Facebook Live programme #AskCaptain, Amarinder said night-time curfew will now be applicable to all cities, with exemption for industries. The CM also announced to divide cities in sectors with a nodal officer for contact tracing to assist the health teams.

Amarinder also announced weekend (Saturday & Sunday) ‘stay at home’ in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar for the next fortnight, after which the situation will be reviewed.

It has been decided that every marriage palace, restaurant, office, where more than 10 people gather, will appoint one Covid monitor to ensure full compliance of masks, sanitisation and social distancing, said the chief minister, at his weekly Facebook Live #AskCaptain session. He warned that teams will come and inspect these places, and violators will be penalised.

Further, all persons who have high social contact will be tested within the coming week, and Corona conquerors (who have recovered) from health, police and other departments will be put on frontline duty, said the chief minister.

The directions came amid continuing increase in Covid cases, with the last 7 days reporting an average of 1,000 a day. The maximum cases last week came from Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali.

The chief minister said the mortality due to Covid can be checked if people go for early testing and report to hospitals within 72 hours once detected positive.

“Treatment should begin within this period if lives are to be saved. Don’t be a doctor yourself, leave it to the doctors to diagnose the problem and suggest the treatment,” he said.

