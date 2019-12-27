Punjab: Bus rams into tractor trolley; 1 killed, 40 hurt

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:18 IST

A Jalandhar resident, Parminder Singh, 25, was killed when a speeding bus carrying labourers rammed into a tractor trolley, at the Kanech crossing on national highway 44 in Sahnewal on Friday evening. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicles were dragged for a distance. Investigating officer head constable Vazeer Singh said that there were around 20-25 persons, factory workers, in the bus travelling from a Doraha factory to their residence, while there were 20 persons in the tractor trolley.