Punjab CM asks cops to be ‘sensitive’ in handling curfew violators

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:25 IST

Taking cognisance of reports of excesses against citizens for curfew violations, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the Punjab Police to be “more humane and sensitive” in dealing with violations.

Urging the police personnel to exercise maximum restraint, he asked them to find “more compassionate ways” of handling curfew violations, especially in cases of individuals found moving out for essentials. Use of corporal means to punish violators could not be allowed, he said, directing director general of police Dinkar Gupta to warn the police personnel against taking the law into their hands in dealing with cases of curfew violation. Punjab has been under curfew since Monday and numerous videos on police beating up with people with batons and slippers for its violation have gone viral on social media since.

Amarinder also appealed to the people to stay at home and reach out to police and civil administration through helpline numbers in case of emergency.

He also took note of reports of a recorded telephonic message purported to have been released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and said any attempt by him or anyone else to provoke the youth of Punjab to violate the curfew would not be tolerated.

It was obvious that Pannu did not care about the lives of Punjabis, the CM said, reacting to message, in which the former had also reportedly warned him (Amarinder) and Gupta of serious consequences for any action against violators of the curfew. Meanwhile, Gupta also said he had directed CPs and SSPs to make it clear to the force down the ranks that there should be zero tolerance to physical beatings etc. No society can tolerate such visuals, he warned, adding that where needed, violators should be booked.

262 ARRESTED ACROSS STATE

The DGP’s warning came even as the police on Thursday registered 170 FIRs and arrested 262 for curfew and home quarantine violations. Out of total 170 FIRs, four were registered for violation of home quarantine guidelines, with three FIRs registered in Sangrur and one in Bathinda.