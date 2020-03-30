e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM orders steps to ensure regular supply of essentials amid lockdown

Punjab CM orders steps to ensure regular supply of essentials amid lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the departments concerned to take all possible steps to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply of essential commodities and services at the doorstep of the people across the state so that the people do not suffer any hardships in view of the statewide curfew clamped in the light of the Covid-19 crisis.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the ACS (home) has issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, range IGPs, CPs, DIGs and SSPs to ensure strict compliance of these orders.

The guidelines clarify that to ensure sufficient and continuous supply of essential, commodities and services, the establishments, including retail, wholesale, mandi warehousing and manufacturing, must be kept open only for home delivery. The supply of all foods and beverages, including fresh foods, fruits, vegetables eggs, poultry, meats etc., eateries, bakeries, food preparation, general stores, groceries, karyanas, pansaris etc., E-commerce, digital delivery, home delivery etc., LPG, Coal, Firewood and other fuels, would be ensured to the people in a seamless manner.

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Amid lockdown, Delhi CM invokes ‘patriotism’ as migrant workers leave capital
Amid lockdown, Delhi CM invokes ‘patriotism’ as migrant workers leave capital
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news