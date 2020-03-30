Punjab CM orders steps to ensure regular supply of essentials amid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:03 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the departments concerned to take all possible steps to ensure uninterrupted and regular supply of essential commodities and services at the doorstep of the people across the state so that the people do not suffer any hardships in view of the statewide curfew clamped in the light of the Covid-19 crisis.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the ACS (home) has issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, range IGPs, CPs, DIGs and SSPs to ensure strict compliance of these orders.

The guidelines clarify that to ensure sufficient and continuous supply of essential, commodities and services, the establishments, including retail, wholesale, mandi warehousing and manufacturing, must be kept open only for home delivery. The supply of all foods and beverages, including fresh foods, fruits, vegetables eggs, poultry, meats etc., eateries, bakeries, food preparation, general stores, groceries, karyanas, pansaris etc., E-commerce, digital delivery, home delivery etc., LPG, Coal, Firewood and other fuels, would be ensured to the people in a seamless manner.