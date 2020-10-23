e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab CM to virtually inaugurate development projects for Ludhiana

Punjab CM to virtually inaugurate development projects for Ludhiana

For this purpose, the administration has installed screens and projectors at 62 schools to showcase the event.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) discussing the progress of Smart City projects at a meeting with the mayor and MC officials in Ludhiana on Friday.
Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) discussing the progress of Smart City projects at a meeting with the mayor and MC officials in Ludhiana on Friday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be conducting a virtual inauguration ceremony of different development projects completed by the district administration and municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday.

For this purpose, the administration has installed screens and projectors at 62 schools to showcase the event. Seating arrangements have also been made to accommodate Congress workers, supporters and leaders keeping in mind the social distancing norms.

MC officials remained on toes for making arrangements for the event and a trial was also done on Friday. Meanwhile, the office work remained disturbed for the entire day.

Recently, a team of videographers had also visited the city to make videos and capture images of different development projects including the reconstruction of Jagraon Bridge, clock tower rejuvenation, waterfront development project alongside the Sidhwan Canal among others. The videos and images would be shown during the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Mayor Balkar Sandhu also overviewed the preparations for the virtual ceremony.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that arrangements have been made and a trial was also conducted on Friday.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine gets nod for Phase 3 trial. Here’s how
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In