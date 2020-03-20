Punjab CM warns of action against fake news on coronavirus outbreak

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:46 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday warned rumour-mongers of action against spreading fake news regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

“I request Punjabis not to share unsubstantiated news and information as it may crate unnecessary panic. The following content that claims @PunjabGovtIndia is shutting down internet services is fake & action will be taken against anyone involved in spreading misleading information,” Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted on Friday morning to scotch the misinformation campaign.

In his tweet, the chief minister also put out an image of the fake post regarding the false announcement that the Punjab government was suspending internet services in the state till March 31 in view of the spread of coronavirus.