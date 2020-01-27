Punjab Congress MLA’s supporter shot dead in Batala

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:20 IST

BATALA: Jasbir Singh, 35, a supporter of Shri Hargobindpur Sahib Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, was shot dead at Harpura village in Batala tehsil on Monday.

Batala senior superintendent of police Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said that Jasbir had an old rivalry with Raja, the son of Mukhtiar Singh of the village.

Raja was undergoing imprisonment in a murder case and was out on bail.

He fired more than half a dozen bullets at Jasbir, who died on the spot.

Police said Jasbir was going to his field when Raja confronted him. After an argument, Raja opened fire. Jasbir was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Jasbir’s mother is the Congress-backed sarpanch of the village, while his wife is a block samiti member.

“We are recording the statement of his family members after which a case will be registered. Police teams are on the lookout of the accused,” the SSP said.

This is the third political murder in two months in Majha region.

On November 19, 2019, a two-time former Akali sarpanch and vice-president of the district Shiromani Akali Dal committee, Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, was shot dead at Dhilwan village in Gurdaspur district. The accused even chopped off his leg.

On January 2, the husband of a SAD sarpanch from Umarpura village in Majithia constituency of Amritsar district was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne youngsters. Gurdeep Singh, a former sarpanch, whose wife Gurjit Kaur is Umarpura’s present sarpanch, was shot dead when he was returning home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara.

In both the cases, the main accused is absconding.