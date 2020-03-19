Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s mother passes away

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:33 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s mother, Harminder Kaur, passed away at Badal village in Muktsar district on Thursday morning. She was 84.

She is survived by her son, a daughter and husband Gurdas Singh Badal, a former member of Parliament and the younger brother of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Family sources said she was suffering from age-related ailments and was hospitalised at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for a week. They said she was brought back to her native Badal village in Muktsar district earlier this week.

The cremation will take place at Badal village at 3pm on Thursday, the sources said.

In his condolence message, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh described Harminder Kaur as “a pious soul and a pillar of strength for the family.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal mourned his aunt’s death by tweeting, “Deeply saddened by chachi ji’s death. Her kindness, warmth and humility will always be missed. May her soul rest in peace.”