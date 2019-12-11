e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Punjab governor VPS Badnore takes sortie in Sukhoi fighter aircraft at Halwara

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:13 IST
Punjab governor VPS Badnore after taking the sortie in the Sukhoi fighter.
Punjab governor VPS Badnore after taking the sortie in the Sukhoi fighter. (Twitter)
         

Governor VPS Badnore took a sortie in a SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at the Halwara air base in Punjab.

The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain NK Vatsya, the commanding officer of 220 Squadron.

The governor took the 30-minute sortie on Monday.

“Had an amazing and invigorating experience flying a sortie on SUKHOI-30 MKI. A twin jet multi-role jet fighter developed by Russia and upgraded by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force,” Badnore tweeted.

