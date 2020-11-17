Punjab industry on verge of collapse: CICU urges farmers to end stir

cities

Reiterating that the new farm bills have created a sense of panic in farmers due to which the state’s industry is on the verge of collapse, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) urged the farm unions to end their agitation against the union government.

“There are numerous unforeseen situations that the manufacturing industry is going through. Since the call by farm unions to stop rail movements in the state, the manufacturers have been suffering a lot. The containers of raw material are either stuck at the inland container depots (ICDs) or gateway ports, resulting in a huge shortage of raw materials. Cost of raw materials has skyrocketed as well,” said CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja.

He also added that the industry hasn’t even recovered from the Covid pandemic yet and, now it has to face this unprecedented situation.

JS Bhogal, publicity secretary, and Honey Sethi, organising secretary, CICU, said that if this situation continues, the factories will be forced to shut their operations.

There are nearly two lakh MSME units currently operating in the state that employ one crore people.