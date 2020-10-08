e-paper
Punjab man booked for ₹2-crore GST fraud in Ambala

Punjab man booked for ₹2-crore GST fraud in Ambala

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Punjab man has been booked for an alleged GST (goods and services tax) fraud worth ₹2.23 crore in Ambala on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, excise and taxation officer Satendra Kumar, the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, had registered a fake firm named KS Enterprises at Guru Nanak Enclave in Ambala City’s Sector 20 in 2018 and got the GST number under the Haryana GST Act 2017.

“As per his online records, Sukhwinder’s real address was found to be as Vidhi Chand Colony, Sector 23-A, Punjab and pin code was 147301 (Fatehgarh Sahib). No firm exists on the given address and the mobile number, along with the email ID given in the registration form, is also wrong,” he said.

“Bills worth ₹12.43 crore were issued from December 2018 to November 2019. He had transferred input tax worth ₹2.23 crore to firms in other states, thus causing a loss to the state’s revenue,” Kumar alleged.

An FIR under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Ambala City police station.

